Walterboro man arrested in Florida for kidnapping

A Walterboro man is being taken into custody in Florida for kidnapping a Colleton County senior who has dementia.

John Irvin Seigler, Jr., 76, is charged with kidnapping a Cottageville -area woman. Warrants for his arrest were processed by the Colleton County Sheriffs Office this morning. Seigler is in Florida: he will be taken into custody by Florida authorities and will await extradition to Colleton County, according to Major Jason Chapman, spokesman for the local sheriffs office.

The victim was first reported missing by her family on Nov.21. Prior to her going missing, the victim had been diagnosed with dementia.

The Colleton County Sheriffs Office then issued a Silver Alert: this is a national missing persons notification for seniors.

Days later, the victims cell phone dinged on a tower in Florida. Her family recovered her safely from Florida, and the investigation into her being taken there by Seigler continued.

On Monday, the CCSO announced his arrest.

More details will follow as they become available.