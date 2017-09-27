Walterboro High 1997 Championship Football Team Honored

The Colleton County Athletic Department, along with the Colleton County Athletic Director, have decided to honor the Walterboro High School 1997 Championship Football Team, as this year marks their twenty-year anniversary of their win. Retired teacher, Athletic Director, and Head Football Coach Leroy Riley, has been appointed as the point of contact for his 1997 Football team. “We appreciate them doing that,” Coach Riley said, “It’s an achievement. They are the only team to date that won a state championship in any sport in Colleton County in high school athletics.” According to Riley that also includes the former Ruffin and Bells High Schools. The team will be honored on October 6th at the Colleton County High School Football game, where the Cougars will face off against Beaufort High School at 7:30pm. The 1997 Football Team will have a special tailgating area set up with complimentary food for them and their family to enjoy. Tailgating will begin at 6:00pm and will be located in the Booster Club parking lot. Each player will be provided a complimentary ticket for admission into the game and a section of the bleachers will be reserved for the players. Each player will be recognized either during the pre-game or half time show. “It was a special group of young men and I think it is great they are doing this night to honor their twentieth year,” Coach Riley said. According to Coach Riley, this is not only about honoring the team but also, “It is a great opportunity for the former players to get together as a team.” That is something the team has not been able to do since they celebrated their ten year anniversary. If you or someone you know was a member of the 1997 Football Team, please contact Coach Riley, through Facebook or Email, “It is important that we hear from those who are planning to attend,” Riley said. The community is also encouraged to attend this game and join the CCHS Cougars as they honor these players who made history for Colleton County.