Walterboro Elks Lodge holds Soccer Shoot for Special Gatherings

The Walterboro Elks Lodge #1988 hosted a very special soccer shoot on July 15. According to Tim Anderson, a local member of the Elks who also serves as the Elks National Foundation Chairman and grants coordinator, it was a wonderful day for members and volunteers of the Elks Lodge to spend quality time with the folks from Special Gatherings. As the temperatures soared so did the soccer balls, into the nets that had been set up on the grounds.

The Walterboro Elks Lodge formed a bond with Special Gatherings several years ago and hosts several events a year for the nonprofit organization. The Special Gathering is a ministry dedicated to sharing the good news within the mentally challenged community in Walterboro. It is the only chapter in South Carolina. The program is headed up by Ferne Brandt who was excited to be able to provide this experience to the community she loves. This year alone the local Lodge has held dances, pool parties and sponsored a trip for the group to attend a Charleston Battery game on Daniel Island.

Anderson was able to secure the Elks National Foundation Anniversary Grant which helped fund the soccer shoot. Around 60 members of Special Gatherings participated. The group had been split into three divisions before arriving for the competition. Participants were excited to learn that each person who placed first, second, or third in each division were awarded special metals. Those who came not only were able to give the nets their best shot but also enjoyed a wonderful spaghetti lunch. Each participant also left with a metal for their participation in the event. The Elks National Foundation Grant is given to Lodges who apply and will use it to do charitable work within their community.

Anderson was very happy with how the day turned out. “The folks loved the competition and fellowship we were able to provide with this grant. We are planning on doing this event again next year and will hopefully be able to do it the week after we go to watch the Charleston Battery play. It was a little too hot by the end of the day so earlier next year will be out goal,” said Anderson on the event.