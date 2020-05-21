Walterboro, county to reopen parks as Edisto Beach also allows entry

Six parks in the City of Walterboro are now open to the public, as public restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus continue to lift.

The City of Walterboro reopened six of its parks to the public on May 14th. These parks include the Forest Hills Tennis Center, located at 772 Ireland Hills Drive; Pinckney Park, located at 505 Hampton Street; Gladys-Whidden Park, located at 215 Lakeside Drive; the Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park, at 207 McDaniel Street; Mayfield Terrace Park, at 652 Dowling Avenue; and parts of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The City of Walterboro Parks Department has been working diligently on clearing all City parks and the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary of storm debris. Due to the extensive damage to several of our park locations, safety issues and COVID-19 restrictions have delayed their re-opening,” said Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the City of Walterboro and the Walterboro police and fire departments. “We are excited to announce that we will be re-opening all of our parks, excluding the Sankey D. Maree Park which sustained the most damage from the April 13 tornado.”

Despite the parks being open, the parks’ playgrounds remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, there are limited parts of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary that have reopened. The re-opened paths include those from Washington Street to Detreville Road and the Hartzog trail, she said.

The city’s parks have been closed since March when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster began closing public places to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the contagious respiratory virus crippling the nation.

McMaster also closed all public schools in the Palmetto State through the end of this current school year. However, his ban on boat landings, indoor and outdoor dining, public beaches, and most retail businesses has been lifted.

Pools are regulated by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC): according to DHEC and McMaster, public pools and pools in private communities and campgrounds reopened on May 18th.

Despite many of the restrictive bans being lifted, social distancing practices of staying at least six-feet-apart are still intact.

“We ask that while visiting any of these parks that you remember to exercise caution, use proper hygiene and continue to follow the social distancing guidelines as mandated by the Governor’s orders,” said Stivender.

Colleton County is also planning to reopen its recreation and fitness center on May 26th. According to Meagan Utsey, public information officer for Colleton County, the center will have new hours for the public: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The weekend hours will stay the same, with the center open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fitness classes will resume on Monday, June 8th.

All baseball and softball local leagues have been canceled this season and refunds will be mailed to parents by the end of the month, she said.

Edisto Beach is now open

Edisto Beach Town Council held a meeting on May 14th and voted to modify their former emergency ordinance and now allow people onto the beach. The new ordinance states that visitors can come onto the beach and the police-enforced checkpoint at the entryway onto Edisto Beach has been removed.

Before this new ordinance was adopted on the 14th, the town council had voted to prohibit any day-guests onto the beach until May 30th.

However, in the new ordinance, the town council urges people to continue to practice social distancing, which is recommended by the CDC to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Other beach-front towns in the Lowcountry, including Folly Beach and Isle of Palms, have also reopened to the public, starting on May 15th.

In other Colleton County COVID-19 updates:

Colleton Medical Center has lifted some of its COVID-19 visitor restrictions. Now, one adult visitor or caregiver is allowed to visit any patient in the hospital during normal visitation hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors must be at least 18 years old.

According to information provided by the hospital, all visitors will receive a visitor sticker as well as a visitor pass identifying their destination in the hospital. The visitor pass should remain with the visitor at all times and be turned in to the screening station at the entrance/exit of the hospital at the end of visitation. All visitors will be permitted to visit the cafeteria at this time.

The hospital will continue to maintain a “no visitor” policy for those patients who are of interest regarding COVID-19 or those who have already tested positive for the virus.

Colleton Medical Center will also continue to screen everyone that enters the facility.

As a part of ongoing COVID-19 regulations, there are still occupancy restrictions in place for patients and visitors in all hospital waiting areas and lounges. There are also social distancing markers on the floors and at the entrances into the hospital cafeteria.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others by maintaining social distance, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, practice good hand hygiene, and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,” said Christan Spires, director of communications for Colleton Medical Center.

As of press deadline, there are 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colleton County, according to Utsey.