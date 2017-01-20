Walterboro Business Owner Arrested for Operating Without a Retail License

Nevell Holmes, 33, owner of The Cell Phone Spot in Walterboro, SC, was arrested today by South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) investigators for one count of operating the business without a retail license.

SCDOR Revenue Officers revoked the defendant’s retail license, and on two subsequent occasions, the defendant was cited for engaging in business as a seller or retailer without a retail license. Revenue Officers advised Holmes of the civil and potential criminal penalties for operating without a retail license; however, the defendant chose to continue operating and making retail sales.

Holmes is currently being held at the Colleton County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing. If convicted, the defendant faces a fine up to $200 and/or up to 30 days in prison per charge.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.