Walterboro Board of Realtors Meet

The Walterboro Board of Realtors held an Everything Real Estate Expo, Wednesday, April 12, at the Dogwood Hills Country Club. Realtors and lenders had information on display to help potential buyers and sellers. The Realtors and Lenders were also present to talk to people about the process of purchasing real estate and how to help get your house sold. Displaying information were Bank of Walterboro, Carolina Homes and Land, Eastern Financial Services, RE/MAX Southern Real Estate and Todd Land Coldwell Banker. Submitted by Vicki Carl, President, Walterboro Board of Realtors.