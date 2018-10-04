Walterboro Band Classic

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue hosted the 41st Annual Walterboro Band Classic this past Saturday, September 29th at Cougar Stadium.

Despite early rainy conditions, clouds finally moved out and clear cool weather welcomed the majority of competing bands. Well over 3500 fans and parents attended the event that featured 12 visiting bands. The Band of Blue Booster club sold concessions and souvenirs. This is one of many fundraisers the Band of Blue Booster Club hosts throughout the year. Adjudicating this year’s contest was Bob Buckner from Waynesville, NC, Larry Wells from Simpsonville, SC, Clark Cothran from Mount Pleasant, SC, Bill Young from Walterboro, SC, Clayton Parker from Columbia, SC and Joe Meshach from Walterboro, SC .

Winning the overall “True Blue” William T. Young Championship Award was Lugoff Elgin High School with a score of 85.3.

Other results and placements were as follows

Division 4

1) Lugoff Elgin 85.3 (Horn Line and Percussion)

2) Effingham County GA 84.45

3) White Knoll 83.45 (Drum Major and Guard)

Division 3

1) South Aiken 80.5 (Horn Line)

2) Berkeley 76.95 (Guard)

3) Bluffton 74.85 (Drum Major and Percussion)

Division 2

1) Cane Bay 78.45(Horn Line, Guard and Percussion)

2) Barnwell 73.55 (Drum Major)

3) Beaufort 69.6

Division 1

1) Bryan County GA 70.8 (Horn Line, Drum Major, Percussion and Guard)

2) Williston Elko 69.05

The 2018 Band of Blue performed in exhibition their show “ROMA!”

Presenting trophies were Colleton County Councilman Gene Whetsell, Colleton County High School Associate Principal William Hayden and Walterboro Mayor Bill Young.

The Band of Blue will work this week with nationally known band arranger and visual designer Tim Hinton of Orlando Florida. The Band of Blue will have a special clinic practice this Friday night and again on Saturday. Next up for The Band of Blue will be on the road to Rincon, GA to Effingham County High School for the Coastal Empire Classic on Saturday, October 13 and then the group will travel to White Knoll High School on October 20 for the SCBDA Lower State Championships and to Spring Valley high School on October 27 for the 2018 SCBDA 4A State Marching Championships.

The Band of Blue will be traveling and performing in Washington, DC in April for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is selling Carolina Burn Barrel/ YETI Cooler Raffle Tickets for $5. See any band member for your tickets.

The Band of Blue will kick off their Annual Fruit Sale this week. See any Band member or Booster Club member to order your fresh citrus.

The Band Directors are: Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach.

The Principal of Colleton County High School is Maurice Cannon.

Band Staff includes Tracy Smith ,Thomas Finigan, Joe Meshach, Allison Argentino, Andrew Kriska and Malik Ferguson.

Graduate assistants include Cassie Headden, Chyanie Ford, Justin Pinckney, Cody Dalton, Taylor Fussell, Maria Manaeva

Support Staff includes drill design by Bob Buckner, music arrangements by Tim Hinton and Cliff Walker.

Drum Majors are: Hunter Pinckney, Megan Newton and Nick Jackson

Band Captains: Jim Bunton And Tre Ferguson

Assistant Captains: Jasmine Pryor And Makayla Bennett

Guard Captain: Deniera Brown

Percussion Captain: Jaleza Williams

Ww Lieutenants: Shania Fields And Delaney Howard

Brass Lieutenants: Austin Ballew, Kevin Morales And Tylan Gant

Percussion Lieutenants: Alan Washington And Adam Robertson

Guard Lieutenant: Jada Priester Guard Sergeant: Morgan Dandridge

Quarter Masters: Jim Bunton, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Joel Crosby, Jacob Havers, Ethan Thurston Logan Bailey, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan, Megan Gooding, Mike Pollock, Chandler Ballew, Logan Lemacks, Austin Hinz And Christina Morrall

Band Sergeants: Willow Roberts, Anthony Lisbon, Felicity Steward, Bailey Crosby, Sydney Howard And Zander Richards

