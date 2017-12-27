Walterboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Gives Back

The Walterboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. finished the 2017 year of service bringing gifts to spreading a little joy to families on Christmas day. Every year since 1980 the Walterboro Alumnae Chapter has adopted families from the DSS Angle Tree from their service area which includes Colleton, Hampton and Allendale. This year 17 families from Hampton County DSS Angel Tree received gifts from the chapter. On December 18, members of the chapter delivered gifts to Hampton County DSS for families to receive them before Christmas. The angel tree donation ensures that families within the sorority’s service area will not be without gifts on Christmas day. Gwen Bampfield served as the chairperson for the Angel Tree committee. “I have been personally giving back to the community for years,” said Bampfield. “It was my pleasure to chair the committee this year and assist the families of Hampton County,” she says.

The chapter also donated $1,000.00 to Colleton County JAG students for their trip to Washington DC this winter. Colleton County JAG is a subsidiary of South Carolina JAG, which is a part of National JAG organization dedicated to inspire and coach students through the challenges of middle and high school by capitalizing on their strengths, eliminating their weaknesses, and removing barriers to their overall success. The money donated by the Walterboro Alumnae Chapter helped to sponsor three students to attend the JAG National Conference located in Washington, DC. “We appreciate the donation from the sorority, it afforded students the opportunity to attend the conference where they learned leadership skills, toured national monuments, took a college tour, interacted with governmental officials, and formed bonds with other students from 34 states,” said Patrick Thomas, JAG Specialist. “The students will be presenting their experiences and express their gratitude to the Walterboro Alumnae Chapter and other supporters at an upcoming School Board Meeting, where the JAG President, State Delegate, and Two Vice Presidents will be present,” says Thomas.

Throughout 2017 members of the Walterboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has faithfully worked in the communities of their service areas to provide an extensive array of public service initiatives representative of the origination’s Five-Point Program: Thrust of Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement. “Our overall goal is to be of service and help strengthen our communities,” said Andrietta Barnett, Chapter President. For more information about the Walterboro Alumnae-Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Chapter service projects send an email to Walterboro668@aol.com.