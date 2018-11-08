Walk A Mile in Her Shoes®

Saturday November 3rd was a chilly but beautiful morning for a walk. At approximately 9:45 the Walterboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in partnership with Hopeful Horizons joined by community supporters took to the streets of down town Walterboro to Walk A Mile in Her Shoes®. Before the walk started representatives from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Hopeful Horizons shared the purpose and reason why Walk A Mile in Her Shoes® is an important event designed to bring about awareness to combat domestic violence and sexual assault. Mayor Bill Young welcomed participants and thanked both organizations and all the walkers for participating to help raise awareness about domestic violence in our community. Young and his wife Janice were among group walking alongside other supporters, first responders, volunteers, victims and survivors.

Walkers left the city parking lot on the Hampton St. side on a route toward the Courthouse, onto Walter St. and proceed down Main St. ending at the city waterfall. Walking groups included members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Colleton County South Carolina State Alumni Chapter, Claflin University Walterboro Alumni Chapter, Colleton County All-Stars, Buckhead United Method Church, Hopeful Horizons staff and volunteers and The City of Walterboro Police and staff. Office Cody Puitt wore a pair of black stilettos along with Officer Thomas Hering in a pair of pearl ballet slippers during the walk holding a sign that read “We are Man Enough to Walk in Her Shoes”.

The walk ended at the waterfall with a brief program and refreshments. On the program survivor Joy Herrera shared her experience with domestic violence. “I was kidnapped, tied up and held hostage in my own home by my ex-husband after he hid in my attic for days without me knowing,” said Herrera. “Abuse is very complicated, it can last for a long time but I’m grateful to Hopeful Horizons for helping survivors like me and my family,” said Herrera (visit joyherrera.com to read her full story). Thelma Hudson presented a $512.00 check, funds raised by the walk to Pam Wentwork, Fund Development Associate for Hopeful Horizons. “The money will be used for Domestic Violence abuse prevention and education,” said Wentwork. Hudson thanked everyone for participating and supporting the walk. “We have to break the cycle of abuse in our community and in future generation,” said Hudson.

The Walterboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc express special thanks to Hopeful Horizons, Police Chief Wade Marvin and the Walterboro Police Department, Koger’s Mortuary Service for their donation and to BI-LO and Kesia Brown: State Farm Agent for donating the water and fruit. For more information about ending abuse please contact Hopeful Horizons at 1-800-868-2632 or visit www.hopefulhorizons.org.