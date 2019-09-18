Wake Up, Church

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro

Charles.L.Skinner@gmail.com

“…Watchman, what of the night? Watchman, what of the night? The watchman said, The morning cometh, and also the night:…” (Isaiah 21:11-12)

Repeating what the prophet Isaiah said, the morning is coming. The day of the Lord’s return is undoubtedly at hand, but as this country and the world get darker and darker, one must unquestionably believe the night’s approach is accelerating rapidly.

In Revelation 3:1-3, Jesus reproved the church in Sardis.”I know thy works that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead. 2 Be watchful, and strengthen the things which remain, that are ready to die: for I have not found thy works perfect before God. 3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.”

We would be wise to hear this word of the Lord ourselves as darkness encroaches upon churches that used to be strong for the Lord drift far from their first love. There may still be a flicker of light in the church, but there is a laxness in spiritual responsibilities. As a result, religious deception, neglect, and apathy have crept in. There is dullness and a deceptive feeling that all is well when in truth, they are dying.

John 10:10 tells us that “the thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.” Satan desires to turn us away from holding fast to the things which we have heard and believed. We must be diligent in our watching for that which would threaten our eternal souls. We need to ensure that our spiritual senses don’t become dull and lifeless. Jude writes to exhort us that we should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.

Finally, Paul exhorts us, “ And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.” (Romans 13:11) Wake up church, and spend your time watching and praying for the Lord is soon to appear in the eastern sky.

