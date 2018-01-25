Waffle House robbers still sought

Officers across several counties are still looking for the two suspects who robbed a Walterboro Waffle House last week.

On January 18th, two unknown black males walked into the Waffle House on Bells Highway at about 4:45 a.m. The men were both wearing masks and gloves and were holding money. They then demanded money from the employees of the restaurant. According to information from the Walterboro Police Department, the suspects stole money from the employees and then fled on foot.

While investigating the robbery, local police officers spoke with a concerned citizen who said he saw the two suspects get into a newer Chevrolet Camaro. The Walterboro Police Department issued an alert to surrounding police agencies. Later, an officer with the Santee Police Department saw a vehicle that matched the description of the one the suspects were last seen driving. That officer tried to stop the suspects, at which point they fled. A pursuit ensued. That vehicle then wrecked in Berkeley County, according to Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police

Department. The suspects fled on foot.

Since the crash, officers with the Walterboro Police Department responded to the incident and processed the scene, said Stivender, in a written statement.

The two suspects are still at large, and the robbery remains under investigation.

In other crime news in Colleton County:

Man robbed while walking

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Colleton Medical Center last week to a complaint of a strong-armed robbery. According to an incident report with the sheriff’s office, a male victim was being treated at the hospital’s emergency room. That man was an alleged victim of a robbery. The man told authorities that he was walking down Dandridge Road in Walterboro when he was attacked by a group of four to five men. The suspects took the man’s phone and cash. The victim would not cooperate any further with authorities. The incident is still under investigation, the report states.

Repeat litter bug being investigated

Law enforcement officers are looking for a reported repeat litter bug. Deputies responded to a complaint last week that was made by a concerned citizen. That citizen told deputies that an unknown person had repeatedly placed household garbage onto his property and burned it: that property is located along Hiers Corner Road in Walterboro. A deputy removed the trash from the victim’s property, and an investigation is underway, as stated in an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.