Waffle House gunmen nabbed

The two armed gunmen who robbed a Walterboro Waffle House last week have been apprehended, as local officers are now seeking a third suspect who was involved in the crime.

On January 18th, two men walked into the Bells Highway Waffle House at 4:45 a.m. and demanded money from the store’s employees. According to a Walterboro Police Department press release, both men were masked and holding firearms.

Once they were given cash, the two men initially fled on foot. They were then spotted getting into a nearby vehicle. Walterboro officers alerted nearby agencies of their suspects and a vehicle description. Then, a Santee Police Department officer saw the suspects as they were driving in Santee. When that officer tried to stop the suspects, the driver refused. A vehicle chase then occurred.

Ultimately, the suspect’s vehicle crashed and the two suspects escaped from the crashed vehicle on foot. Then, hours later, a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spotted one of the suspects coming from a wooded area near the wreck site. The suspect was taken into custody. Tyler Wright, 27, was subsequently taken to the Colleton County Detention Center. He has been charged with Accessory Before the Fact.

The second suspect – Jeremy Sealey – was later found hiding inside an abandoned vehicle sitting near the crash site. He has also been taken into custody and is being charged with armed robbery.

According to Lt. Amye Stivender, spokesman for the Walterboro Police Department, the police department is seeking a third suspect. “The case remains active,” said Stivender.

Burglaries under investigation

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported burglary of a home located on Beasley Street in Walterboro. The property owner told deputies that someone went into the house, cut wires from a hood above the stove and took the hood. The property was a vacated rental house. The incident is under investigation.

In a separate, and unrelated burglary, deputies were called to a business on Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro. An unknown suspect stole nine security cameras that were outside the business, an incident report states. The business, Builders Stock, was added to direct patrol for additional security, the report states.