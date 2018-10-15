Voting deadline ends Wednesday

Colleton County residents who have not yet registered to vote for the upcoming November election have until Wednesday, Oct. 17th to do so before the registration period ends.

The South Carolina Election Commission announced last week that it extended the time frame for which people can register to vote. This extension is due to the impact that Hurricane Florence had on the state, particularly in coastal counties where residents were forced to evacuate.

“The 10-day extension was necessary to protect the voting rights of South Carolinians due to the widespread impact of Hurricane Florence,” said Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission. Whitmire released his statement via a press release last week.

“Many citizens have been displaced and are struggling to recover, and many county voter registration offices were closed for considerable periods of time,” he said.

To register to vote, go to scvotes.org. Residents can also visit the Colleton County Elections Office.

Currently, there are 23,912 active voters in Colleton County, according to information provided by the Colleton County Election Commission and Officer of Voter Registration.

Colleton’s Elections Director Angela Upchurch is urging people to double-check their registration status as soon as possible. She is also asking all Colleton County voters to take a look at a sample ballot, prior to Election Day.

As people prepare for the upcoming November election, voters can also check their own voting information and make sure all of their voting identification markers are correct by visit www.scvotes.org.

This site will also provide voters with a sample ballot for the upcoming election.

“I recommend that everyone check their information as soon as possible, so if there are changes that need to be made, they can be made now instead of Election Day,” said Upchurch. “Some people may think that they are registered when in fact they are not. Some of the agencies that take applications may not have mailed them in to our office for various reasons which will then require extra time to locate the application and/or verify,” she said.

The upcoming November election features multiple national, state and local elections, including several seats on the Colleton County School Board and seats in the S.C. House and Senate.