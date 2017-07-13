VIP 1st Water Safety Swim Class

Village Investment Project (VIP) Water Safety program held its first swim class on Saturday, July 1 with eight children along with their parents and guardians. For most of the children, this was their first experience in a swimming pool. Their first lesson was Introduction to swimming “Basic 101” course to teach them the stationery kick to keep their body up, pop up breathing to help with breath control and the in-line kick to help them get started moving through the water. Most of the children could move through the basic 101 and on to 102 and 103 learning more skills to move safely through the water.

“As each child develop safe and consistent swimming habits on each level they are ready to move on to more advanced courses,” said Prince Anthony Rhone. “The courses are specifically designed to help the child learn how to swim and have fun at the same time,” says Rhone when asked what is the difference in his program compared to other similar programs. Swim lessons in the course are taught by Water Safety Certified instructors; Summer Rennow of Hampton, Tuesday Wilson of Walterboro and Rhone.

Prior to starting swim lessons each child and their parent or guardian are required to attend a Water Safety Course before they are allowed in the pool for the lesson. Parent participation is a huge part of the program from the very start and at each lesson. Parents get to see how their children receive instruction in the water and how they are encouraged to be successful in the pool by the swim instructors. Parents also learn safety tips for their children on swimming at the beach and in different bodies of water like rivers, lakes, ponds or at neighbor’s pool.

VIP motto is “It takes an entire village to raise a child”. Their vision is one in which all of our children will have greater opportunities to succeed in life through community support and participation. “When we invest in our children, it makes the community better,” says Rhone. VIP community supporters include: The Colletonian Newspaper, The Press and Standard, The Bank of Walterboro, Wal-Mart, H&D Supermarket, Kogers Mortuary, Attorney Gerald A. Maree, Attorney Dwayne Buckner, Attorney Payton McCloud, Southern Styles Barber & Beauty and Private Donors/Contributors.

The next Water Safety Class is July 12, 6:00 pm at the Colleton County Memorial Library. The next Swim Class is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. Registration fee is 35.00 for children ages 3-12. Swim classes will be held in Hampton at Camp Wildwood. For more information contact Prince Anthony Rhone at (843)562-7388. To make a contribution or donation send your tax-deductible gift to VIP P.O. Box 542 Walterboro S.C 29488.