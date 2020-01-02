Veterans Council recognizes parade winners, talk monument plans







Several Colleton County residents were awarded recently for their participation in the community’s annual Colleton County Veterans Parade.

The Colleton County Veterans Council presented trophies and certificates of appreciation to three Colleton residents at a special ceremony, held on Dec. 10th at the American Legion Post near Walterboro.

Johnny Holmes, chairman of the Colleton County Veterans Council, presented the certificates of appreciation.

Those receiving the trophies are Bill Proctor, and David Lies from the VFW Post 12102 (third place winners in the parade), Ezrah Given from Scout Pack 646 (second-place winner of the parade) and Jared Lamb, Jay Christian and Dylan Lamb. Christian and the Lambs represented Welch Creek Baptist Church.

They won first place in the Veterans Day Parade, which was sponsored by the veterans’ council.

The winners were chosen based on the scores from three judges: Bubba Trippe, Patricia Grant, and Josh Bell.

Jeffrey Musgrave also participated in the event, acting as the parade’s announcer.

“All of the members of the Colleton County Veterans Council greatly appreciate the participation of the community that allows us to honor all Veterans. We look forward to working with the community and all of our Veterans in the future,” said Bob Tiegs, parade chairman with the Colleton County Veterans Council.

In addition to presenting the appreciation certificates, the Colleton County Veterans Council is still working to install a new veteran monument at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro.

According to Tiegs, the council is currently negotiating with the airport’s leaders about where to place the monument on the airport’s grounds.

The veterans’ council has been fundraising for most of 2019 to collect money for the new monument, which will honor all Colleton County veterans of all wars. The Colleton County Veterans’ Council has already raised nearly $9,000 of their targeted $10,000 goal: the last fundraiser that the veterans’ council held was a fish fry in November.

Tiegs said the council has no immediate fundraising plans for 2020, but the goal is to continue raising money to complete the monument.

This is one of the three monuments that the local veterans’ council is installing in Colleton County. In 2019, the council installed a new monument in Colleton County honoring the local veterans of the War on Terror. They also helped to install the veterans’ monument at the downtown Walterboro waterfall plaza.