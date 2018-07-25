Vendor Showcase for School Supply Drive

It feels like summer just started but as July is quickly ending, preparations for the upcoming school year have already begun. The 2018-2019 school year for the Colleton County School District will begin on August 20th, with the students first day back to school. The new school district calendar is already available on the Colleton County School District website. There will be a vendor showcase held on Saturday, August 4th from 9:00am to 11:00am at 214 Wichman Street, Walterboro. Vendors will be set up during this time to allow attendees to browse their inventories as well as donate school supplies to the local school district. Event Coordinator, Amanda Herndon has been working on this event, “I am hosting this event to give our local network marketing businesses a chance to advertise their business to our community as well as give back to our community.” This event will be open to the public, “Vendors will have their products on hand for attendees to browse as well as order,” Herndon said, “We will also have light refreshments & several door prizes!” According to Herndon this is a Back to School Bash for attendees to help their local district by donating supplies that many students will need for the upcoming year. “This is a great opportunity for small network marketing businesses to show their face to the community, as most of our job is done through social media,” Herndon said, “It’s nice for vendors to get together & share our passion for doing what we love. When you support a small business, you are supporting a dream.”

Vendors for the event will include:

Amanda Herndon with LimeLife by Alcone

Marissa Belton with Thirty-One

Erica Pinckney with Color Street Nails

Blue Benton with Matilda Jane

Donna Beach with Initial Outfitters

Harriet Smith with Usborne Books & More

Jennifer Wiggins with Advocare & Walterboro Produce

Katherine Woodward with Krafty Kat

Sharon Courtney with Young Living Essential Oils

As for any attendee who wish to donate school supplies during the school drive. You can find a list of school supplies online at www.school-supply-list.com or the following suggestions: no.2 pencils, tissue, notebooks, glue sticks, pencil case. You can also donate supplies for the Colleton County Arts Council such as:

paint, paint brushes, canvases, colored pencils. For additional information or to become involved please contact Amanda Herndon by email at aherndon1@yahoo.com