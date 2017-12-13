Varsity War Hawks Face Defeat Again, While JV Hawks Score Another Win

The War Hawk’s varsity boys’ basketball team has been struggling this season to adjust to new players and a new game plan. Although the road has been bumpy so far, the War Hawks have shown a vast improvement according to Coach Charles Brown. Last week, along with the Lady Hawks, the Varsity and JV boys had a long week with four games. The first game was against Holly Hill Academy where the Varsity War Hawks were defeated 61-50 but JV pulled off their first win of the week 41-15. Although they were defeated, Coach Brown said he could see a vast improvement in their defense. The second game of the week was against Patrick Henry, who defeated Varsity with a final score of 64-52, but JV pulled off a second win with a final score of 39-11. During this game, Coach Brown said he could see the team moving upwards with their fundamentals. With the third game of the week being against the rivals, the Raiders, at Dorchester Academy. The Varsity and JV War Hawks both saw defeat, with the JV being defeated by one point with a final score of 27-26 and the Varsity with a final score of 57-43. With only 6 players dressing out during the final game of the week, the Varsity War Hawks were defeated by Andrew Jackson Academy 46-23, but the JV War Hawks got their third win of the week with a final score of 60-39. Although the Varsity War Hawks struggled to find their balance, Coach Brown was confident that later in the season, after practice and familiarizing themselves with his system, these losses will become victories.

On Tuesday, December 5th, the War Hawks faced Patrick Henry again. The Varsity War Hawks were defeated by Patrick Henry, however the score was a close call with a final score of 54-53. “The game was close throughout and we had an opportunity to win at the end,” according to Coach Brown. The Varsity War Hawks were led by Brandon Polk, who scored 26 points during the game. The JV War Hawks again defeated Patrick Henry with a final score of 27-26. “Our defense was better, and our rebounding was on point as we continue to show improvement in every aspect of the game,” Coach Brown said, “You can see the improvement when you watch the Hawks play.”

Before Winter Break, the War Hawks will play Friday, December 15th at an away game against Beaufort Academy. The War Hawks will return on January 3rd and play John Paul II.