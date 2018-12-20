Valbert out on bond

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office writes:

On December 5, 2018, Investigators from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office issued two arrest warrants for Robert Eugene Valbert, III, for Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC 2nd Degree) with a minor. The charges stemmed from an ongoing investigation where Valbert is believed to have inappropriately touched a minor victim while operating in the capacity of a teacher, earlier this year.

On December 6, 2018, Valbert was arrested on the two warrants and booked into the Colleton County Detention Center. Valbert’s bond was subsequently denied on the two charges. On December 17, 2018, Valbert and his attorney appeared before a Circuit Court Judge, where his bond was reduced to $150,000 with stipulations of GPS monitoring, house arrest and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

As the investigation progressed, a third warrant for CSC 2nd Degree with a Minor was issued on Valbert on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018, where Valbert was charged with inappropriately touching another minor child while operating in the capacity of a teacher. That warrant was served on Valbert while he was still in custody at the detention center. On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, Valbert’s bond on the third charge was set as concurrent to the pre-existing bond set in General Session Court and Valbert posted bond late last night.

This case is still actively being investigated and further information is limited at this time.