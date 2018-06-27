Vacation Bible School at Cottageville Baptist

Colleton County school’s have dismissed for the summer and summer activities are starting up all over Colleton County. One popular and classic summer activity is vacation bible school, which is a summer camp held at churches all over the county. Cottageville Baptist held their vacation bible school June 18th-22nd with the theme, “Shipwrecked-Rescued by Jesus”. As with many V.B.S.’s the week was filled with music, games, crafts, missions, and bible stories that children 3 years and older enjoyed. “This was one of the biggest vacation bible school’s our church as had in several years,” V.B.S. Director Amye Stivender said, “We started the week off with 61 kids, which was a big number for our church, and we ended the week with 78 kids. We could not have been more excited to see so many new faces.” Churches throughout the county have set their dates and are currently advertising. “Vacation bible school is a great outreach program for churches to reach children within their community,” Stivender said, “We reached children and families that may not have ever crested our doors otherwise. Many of our members came straight from work and pitched in anywhere they were needed. We ended our week with an island luau for the participants and their families to join in. We had waterslides and games that everyone was able to enjoy.” During the week, the children brought money for offering that was geared toward their community. “Our kids raised over $700.00 that we are purchasing books for the new Cottageville Library,” Stivender said, “We made it a competition against the boys and the girls and the girls beat the boys by over a hundred dollars.”

The Colletonian has a special section each week that shows upcoming events for the community. If your church is hosting a summer activity or Vacation Bible School and you would like to have it included in the upcoming events please email colletoniansports@gmail.com.