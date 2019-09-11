V.P. Pence attends Upstate Rally for Conservative Republicans

Vice President Mike Pence and Rep. Jeff Duncan in Anderson, S.C.

United Sates Congressman Jeff Duncan hosts the Faith and Freedom Barbecue in the city of Anderson each fall for South Carolina Republicans.

The attendance at the 2019 event was pumped up by the presence of keynote speaker Vice-President Mike Pence. With an election year on the horizon, in 2020, it was no surprise that a few other politicians decided to gather at the Anderson Civic Center. Patriotic music set the tone, while each successive speaker praised President Trump and set the stage for the keynote address.

Congressman Duncan is serving his fifth term in Washington D.C., representing the upstate counties of Anderson, Pickens and Greenville. Before that, Duncan served 10 years in the South Carolina General Assembly, representing conservative politics and professing a love for the outdoors.

Senator Lindsey Graham also attended the event, alongside Pence and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. Graham is also up for re-election in 2020, and is facing opposition by Walterboro lawyer Dwayne Buckner.

Former congressman Mark Sanford attended the event as well. Sanford has hinted that he might challenge President Trump in the republican presidential primary, and the crowd did not let his presence go unnoticed. When a TV camera crew tried to conduct an interview with Sanford, Trump supporters came over and waved signs and shouted in support of Trump.

One of the first speakers of the night was S.C. Governor Henry McMaster, and he shared a great one-liner with the crowd. ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence are an exceptional combination, and when you put them together its like nitro and glycerin,” said McMaster.

Sen. Graham is always welcome at political gatherings in the Upstate, his home area, but he faces a challenger in his next election. “America understands the choices they have,” said Graham. “This is a hell of a country and we’re not going to give it back over to a bunch of socialists.”

When speaking about President Trump he shared that he likes how he is standing up to China and that he sure is a damn good President. Graham prepped the audience for Pence by sharing that the V. P. would outline all of the accomplishments from the President’s first term.

When Mike Pence stood at the podium, he showed the polished demeanor of a career politician, while conveying a message for the future. “I love barbecue, and I love conservatives, but I am here for one reason only. South Carolina and America need four more years of President Trump in the White House. It’s time for Round Two everybody.” At this point the appreciative crowd became effusive in their vocalization supporting President Trump.

Pence also told the audience that he intended to ‘bring the whole load’ regarding the accomplishments from the past three years. Conservative judges being appointed to the bench in all areas of government, a stronger presence at the southern border with Mexico and a robust economy were just some of the highlights. Congressman Duncan then thanked Pence for coming to South Carolina and brought the conservative tour de force in Anderson to a close.