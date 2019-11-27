USC Salkehatchie and SouthernCarolina Alliance Announce Leadership Salkehatchie Class of 2020

USC Salkehatchie kicked off the Leadership Salkehatchie 2020 program with its first session on November 14 at the Stanley Performing Arts Building in Hampton. The participants are nominated by community leaders from the SouthernCarolina service area, which includes Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper counties. The session was followed by an alumni reception where the 2020 class participants were introduced to past graduates of the Leadership Salkehatchie program.

Leadership Salkehatchie, which welcomes its 20th class, is a competitive program for regional professionals, including business leaders, educators, political leaders, and law enforcement. After being nominated and completing an application, a selection committee reviews the submissions and names the new class. Dr. Ann C. Carmichael has been named this year’s facilitator.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Carmichael to serve as this year’s facilitator,” said Dr. Chris Nesmith, Campus Dean of USC Salkehatchie. “I can think of no one more qualified to serve in this capacity. We are also grateful for the support from SouthernCarolina Alliance which makes the program possible. I look forward to another fantastic leadership class this year.”

Carmichael said the focus of the program is to cultivate and enhance the participants’ leadership potential. Participants in the class will attend eight sessions of leadership instruction covering topics on community engagement, economic development, education, the judicial system, and legislative advocacy. Graduates of the program are expected to assume leadership roles throughout the Salkehatchie Region. Participants will also plan and execute a group project that identifies and addresses an issue in our communities.

This year’s participants are Kathleen Barnes, Mike Beasley, Catherine Daugherty, Letitia Dowling, Bill Goodson, Ladson Fishburne, Chantsie Pickelsimer, Jon Pye, Katrina Riley, Marcus Rivera, Joshua Rowland, Amye Stivender, Sarah Lyn Tuten, Karissa Ulmer, Cliff Warren, and Dolton Williams.