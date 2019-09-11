USC Salk raising funds

USC Salkehatchie College has been a very important pillar of the community for many years now. We are happy to update you that last year, In our Inaugural Season, Salk Women’s Basketball Team finished 5th place in Region X and qualified for Region Tournament. We were very active in the community and church, while helping encourage and mold these young adults into quality citizens for our society. We helped volunteer at events such as, Keep Colleton Beautiful trash pick up, Walk and Wag Event, Rice Festival and Parade, and much more.

Our Women’s Team, like each of the schools’ sports, is a completely “Non-Funded” program. Each year we have to raise more than $20,000 to provide the basic needs of running a Junior College Program. Expenses Include:

$5,000+ – Travel to games (Hotels, Meals etc)

$6,000 – Officials for home games.

$5,000 – Team Gear (Travel sweats, T-shirts, Backpacks, Team Shoes etc)

Then, add in any “Scholarship Money” that we sometimes offer which is covered by the money we have fundraised in our budget.

“You! The community members, are what allows this University to keep the doors open and competitive teams in action!!!”

There is a wide range of ways to get involved and support – So we encourage you to consider the level of support you are willing to provide these young ambassadors of the community.

We appreciate any and all contributions. We will be sending out updates via email throughout the year of our progress. If there is ever anyway we can help serve you or the community, please don’t hesitate to give me call. Thank you for continuing to help us make Salk Women’s Basketball one of the most respected programs in the country.

Premium “Gold” Package ($500) – Includes all

VINYL BANNER – We will have a specialized banner made of your business displayed in the Salk Gym year round for all sporting events. You can renew that Banner annually for $250.

DONOR CLUB – Admission into all home games. Refreshments in Donor Room – Pregame, Halftime, and Postgame. Pregame strategize with Head Coach Glen Mayo 30 minutes before every game.

TIP-OFF CLUB – Women’s Basketball T-Shirt. FOUR tickets to any home game of your choice. Will receive recognition as an official Tip-Off Club member on our display in the Salk Gym.

TIMEOUT SPONSOR– Each game there are a total of 10 timeouts that can be called (5 by each team). We are offering you an opportunity to sponsor the timeouts, and our announcer will read off your advertisement aloud in the middle of the game.

Individual Options

_ VINYL BANNER ($350) – We will a specialized banner made of your business displayed in the Salk Gym year round at sporting events. $250/annually to renew your banner. DONOR CLUB ($150) – Admission into all home games. Refreshments in Donor Room – Pregame, Halftime, and Postgame. Pregame strategize with Head Coach Glen Mayo 30 minutes before every game.

Timeout Sponsor ($100) – Each game there are a total of 10 timeouts that can be called (5 by each team). We are offering you an opportunity to sponsor the timeouts, and our announcer will read off your advertisement aloud in the middle of the game. _ TIP-OFF CLUB ($40) – Women’s Basketball T-Shirt. FOUR tickets to any home game of your choice. Will receive recognition as an official Tip-Off Club member on our display in the Salk Gym.