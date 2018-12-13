USC Salk Men’s Basketball

USC Salkehatchie Men’s Basketball team fell short to nationally-ranked Daytona State 62 to 80, on December 5th. Vince Cole led the way with 26 points and 7 rebounds. They traveled to Waycross, GA on Tuesday to face South Georgia State, but as of press deadline, we had not received any scores.

On Friday night, they will host East Georgia State for their final home game of 2018 at 7 pm. They will also be doing “Youth Night”. Everyone 14 and under will be free admission. Come out and support these men in their final 2018 home game.