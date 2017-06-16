USC Salk Coach Corey Hendren takes position at USC Aiken

USC Salkehatchie Athletics Director Jane Brewer announced today that current Indians basketball coach, Corey Hendren, has accepted a position as assistant basketball coach at USC Aiken. “While we are sad to see Coach Hendren leave, we are happy for him to be moving up to the next level by coaching in a four-year program, “ says Brewer. “Coach Hendren has done an amazing job with Indians basketball over the last three years and has our program in excellent shape. He has been an integral part of our local community bringing in a fan base that is not equaled at any of our rival schools. He leaves USC Salkehatchie in a strong position for the next coach.” Coach Hendren said, “First off all I want to thank Dr. Carmichael and Mrs. Brewer for giving me the opportunity to lead the USC Salkehatchie program for the past three years. It has been a privilege to coach at this great institution. The overall support of the program from the campus and community has truly been incredible. Although we are excited about our opportunity at USC Aiken we will truly miss USC Salkehatchie and the great town of Walterboro.” “We have already begun the process to hire the new coach for the Indians,” says Brewer. “We will move quickly to get a new person on board.”