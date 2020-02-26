USC Men’s clinch Regular Season Region 10 Championship

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Basketball team not only clinched the Regular Season Region 10 Championship with a 94-83 win over Caldwell Tech Saturday but is also now ranked 15th in the nation. They are 23-4 overall and 10-1 in Region 10 with one region game remaining. The Indians will have #1 seed and a first-round bye in the Region 10 Tournament on March 5-7.

“I am extremely proud of our team and their fight! They have worked very hard all season long,” said USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jake Williams.

Leading Scorers:

Mardez McBride: 24 points

Vince Cole: 20 points

Kevin Williamson: 17 points

Jay Jefferson: 14 points

Keyon Wesley: 13 points

Coach Williams added, “I’m happy we were able to clinch a regular-season title on our home floor for our fans and community to have an opportunity to share that moment with us. We look to continue strong momentum heading into postseason play in March.”

The Indians will be on the road Saturday to face Spartanburg Methodist College with tip-off time at 3 pm. Go Indians!