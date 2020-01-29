USC Men’s Basketball ranked 25th nationally

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Basketball team moved to 16-4 overall and ranked top 25 nationally with their two wins this past week. “We are continuing to improve defensively and are committing to rebounding the basketball. We are also very talented and gifted offensively,” said USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jake Williams.

On January 22nd, the Indians came out on their home court, ready to play Denmark Tech College. They defeated them 130-58. Top scorers were: Keyon Wesley and Mardrez McBride with 20 points each.

Last Saturday, the Indians traveled to Virginia to face Richard Bland College. The Indians were ready to face them on their home court and came home with a win, 88-75. Coach Williams added, “If we continue to defend and rebound at a high level, we will continue to win basketball games.” The top scorer was Vince Cole, with 26 points.

The Indians hosted Spartanburg Methodist College Wednesday at 7:00 pm, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results. The Indians will be on the road Saturday to face Caldwell Tech College at 4:00 pm. We encourage the community to come out and support these men as they are in pursuit of a Region 10 Championship. Go Indians!