USC Men on fire

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Basketball team came home last Wednesday with a win against Brunswick CC, 96-90. Vince Cole was the top scorer for the Indians with 28 points.

On Saturday, the Indians were ready to face Cape Fear on their home court. The Indians defeated Cape Fear 101-90. Top scorers were: Vince Cole with 31 points and 11 rebounds and Ahmad Rand recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots. USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jake Williams said, “We were very great offensively in both games, but were below average defensively in the games. We need to do a better job on the defensive end if we want to secure a Region 10 Championship.”

The Indians are currently 20-4 overall, in first place in Region 10 standings, and ranked 17th nationally.

The Indians were on the road Wednesday to face Denmark Tech, but as of the press deadline, we had not received results. The Indians will host Richard Bland College Saturday with tip-off time at 4 pm. Come out and support these men as they look to move on up in national rankings. Go Indians!