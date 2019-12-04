USC Men looking to bounce back

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Basketball team had two tough loses on the road this past holiday weekend. Last Friday, even though the Indians were leading by 16 points early in the second half, they came up short, losing to State College of Florida, 92-98. On Saturday, they had another disappointing loss against Polk State, 69-87.

USC Salkehatchie Indians Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jake Williams said, “We had a bad holiday weekend on the court. After a 7-0 start and being ranked 8th in the nation, we have lost our edge and togetherness, leading to a three-game losing streak. This has been a good slice of humble pie for us, and we hope to bounce back strong this week.”

The Indians were back on the road Wednesday to face East Georgia State, but as of the press deadline, we had not received any results. The Indians will be at home Saturday to face South Georgia State in a Top 25 matchup with a game time of 4 pm. “We need the community to come out and show their support for what is a highly anticipated matchup,” added Coach Williams.