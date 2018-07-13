Update to incident at Tommie’s Auto and Diesel

In regard to the incident that happened Wednesday, July 11, at Tommies Auto and Diesel, the State Law Enforcement has informed The Colletonian that the shooting victim from Wednesday’s incident is recuperating at Trident Hospital from a wound he sustained. The shooting is still under investigation by SLED. The Colletonian is waiting for updates for this story and will provide them when given. A more detailed story of the incident will be in the July 19 Edition of The Colletonian.