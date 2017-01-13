UPDATE: Kidnapped Child Found in Walterboro

Below is an update from Walterboro Police Department.

Investigators from the Walterboro Police Department having been working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office regarding a 19-year-old missing person report. Earlier today a press conference held by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim, who was abducted 8 hours after her birth in a Jacksonville hospital, has been located in Walterboro, S.C. She was abducted in 1998 by a woman dressed as a nurse. Her kidnapper has been identified and located.

At this time, Gloria Williams of Walterboro has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping. Additional information will be released from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office concerning the details of the investigation.

“We were happy to help the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office during this investigation and we hope that with this discovery the family will be reunited and finally have some sense of peace.” Chief Wade Marvin