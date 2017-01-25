Update on Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water

The Department of Veterans Affairs has finalized a new rule on January 13, 2017, to consider eight diseases to be related to the contaminated water in Camp Lejeune. The eight diseases covered under the new rule are: adult leukemia; aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes; bladder cancer; kidney cancer; liver cancer; multiple myeloma; non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and Parkinson’s disease. The Veterans Benefits Administration is working on implementing this rule effective March 14, 2017, following a congressional review.

This presumptive service connection rule provides VA disability compensation benefits to all active duty, Reservists, and National Guard personnel who have a record of service at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, with at least 30 days of service in Camp Lejeune. In order to receive compensation benefits, you must file a claim and provide medical evidence. The surviving spouse and dependent children of a veteran may also submit a claim for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation.

Health Care

Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune for between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, are already eligible to receive VA healthcare for up to 15 health conditions. The current health care law, passed in 2012, covers the following conditions for active duty personnel and family members who were on base for 30 days or more during this period: esophageal cancer, kidney cancer, breast cancer, female infertility, multiple myeloma, leukemia, miscarriage, renal toxicity, neurobehavioral effects, lung cancer, bladder cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome, hepatic steatosis, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and scleroderma. National Guard and Reservists are not eligible for treatment under the current law.

If you have any questions or wish to file a claim, please contact the Colleton County Veterans Affairs Office. We are located in the Bernard Warshaw Complex at 219 S. Lemacks Street, Walterboro. For an appointment, call us at (843) 549-1412.