Unrelated murders hit Colleton

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent murder that occurred during the weekend outside of Walterboro, while the suspect in a second, and unrelated, homicide is in custody.

The most recent incident happened about 12:30 a.m. on August 5th. According to a sheriff’s office press release, the county’s 911-emergency dispatch center received a call about a “possible shooting” at 365 Ford Lane, in Walterboro. Responding law enforcement officers found a man dead on scene from a gunshot wound. Consequently, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation’s Division was notified.

The deceased was later identified as Benjamin Hampleton, based on information released by the sheriff’s office that was provided by the Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.

This murder is under investigation. As of press deadline, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the sheriff’s office at 8 43-549-2211 or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-111.

The other homicide occurred on August 2nd. Law enforcement officers with the sheriff’s office responded to 87 Acorn Lane at about 10:27 a.m. The original reason for the call was a possible dispute. While deputies were responding, a second call came into the county’s 911-emergency dispatch center saying that a man was seen running from the scene. At the property, deputies found a man laying dead on the property. A warrant was then issued for Jelani R. Aiken, 43, of Walterboro. He is charged with murder. Originally, the local sheriff’s office issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating Aiken. He was ultimately taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. on August 2nd. It is unclear if tips from the public contributed to his arrest.

In an unrelated case, the Walterboro Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of city resident Amber Danielle Brown Davidson. According to a press release issued by the police department, Davidson gave birth to a baby born at Colleton Medical Center on April 5 of 2018. The newborn tested positive for amphetamines. Davidson has since not been meeting her required appointments with the Colleton County Department of Social Services. Consequently, there is an active warrant for her arrest. Authorities are seeking to arrest her for Unlawful Conduct Toward A Child.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.