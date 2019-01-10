Unlawful Carrying of a Hand Gun in Cottageville

On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, Deputy Edward Spears noticed a suspicious white male walking down the sidewalk in front of a gas station located in Cottageville; in plain view on the belt around his waist were a pair of handcuffs, a police ASP baton and a holster concealing a black hand gun. “I did NOT recognize him as a law enforcement officer” said Deputy Spears. Concerned for the security of the residents’ in Cottageville, Deputy Spears knew that the suspicious individual needed to be questioned immediately.

While waiting on the assistance of Lieutenant Rioux to arrive Deputy Spears approached the suspicious white male and asked him his name, he then stated his name was Raymond Allen. Deputy Spears then asked Mr. Allen if he was a law enforcement officer to which Mr. Allen replied no he was not. Deputy Spears then detained Mr. Allen and proceeded to tell him that if he is in fact not a law enforcement officer it is illegal for him to possess a hand gun in plain view. After detaining Mr. Allen Deputy Spears removed the handcuffs, police ASP baton and hand gun inside the holster from the belt in which Mr. Allen was wearing. Deputy Spears was able to establish that the hand gun was a black Smith and Wesson .45 semi-automatic. Once Lieutenant Rioux arrived on scene Deputy Spears explained his observations regarding Mr. Allen.

After being briefed on the situation Lieutenant Rioux proceeded to read Mr. Allen his Miranda Rights. Mr. Allen acknowledged his rights then stated; he was exercising his 2nd Amendment right and believes federal law succeeds state law. Lieutenant Rioux also advised Mr. Allen that even if he had a concealed weapons permit it would not allow him to open carry a hand gun, and that by doing so he is borderline violating the law on impersonating a police officer. Mr. Allen then proceeded to tell authorities he was bearing all these items in case he needed to make a citizen’s arrest. Mr. Allen then proceeded to quote federal law and told authorities that he should still not be refrained from being able to open carry a hand gun. Mr. Allen was then placed under arrest for Unlawful Carrying of a Hand Gun and was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center. “Taking time to focus on small things that look out of the ordinary helps prevent crime in our community in the biggest way.” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.