Unknowingly Being Controlled By Systems

We are controlled by strangers whom we will never meet and we don't even recognize it.

I am on vacation and I get up in complete darkness in the middle of the night to use the bathroom. As I walk across the room trying to remember where the door is, my left wrist lights up and my watch tells me it is 2:51 am and states “You did it! You have earned an hour towards your standing goal.”

A couple of thoughts go through my mind. First, “Boy it is early” and second, “Why is my watch congratulating me for standing up in the middle of the night?” This is a mild example of strangers I will never meet communicating with me at a time that I don’t need to be communicated with.We are living in times that have never been lived in before. Technology created by strangers controls us and we don’t even recognize it. What do I mean by this? Read on…

On my wrist I carry a computer. It is called a “smart watch.” This may be an understatement. I can be just living through my day and my watch communicates with me. It will vibrate and say “Breathe,” as if I really need to be told this. Later it says “Stand Up.” Amazingly, my watch is telling me what to do and when to do it.

These watch messages don’t concern me as much as cell phones and information pulled off our internet communications.

Since you are still reading, let me state the obvious fact that cell phones have completely changed our world. One plus is they allow instant communication. A big minus is they allow instant communication and therefore can be distracting. Because we can keep tabs on what is happening in the rest of the world, we fail to focus on the life we are living in the present.

At a recent family reunion we were having a good discussion that our family needed to have when one family member after another began checking their cell phones. Now, it is one thing to check a cell phone. It is another thing to hold your phone up in the middle of the conversation and show to others that you have a cute picture someone just sent you. Our conversation kept getting distracted by the half dozen cell phones lighting up and seeking our attention.

Anytime a group meets, including church, people are checking their cell phones and are not fully present in the setting they are in. When we are living life and on track handling what needs to be done, a single text message can cause us to disengage and respond. Typically it is not a time sensitive text, but we choose to make it one that needs to be responded to. Then a response to our response flashes up and we respond again. By now we are completely disengaged with the conversation or task we were doing when the first text was sent. And the truth is that the text conversation could just as effectively take place later.

Are we controlling our electronics, or are they controlling us? The bottom line is each of us decide this answer.

On another level, when we communicate on the internet, information from us is being collected and responses set up to respond to us that we don’t even think about.

I have a Facebook account. I check it from time to time, but don’t spend much time on it. If I don’t check it for a day or two I get an e-mail telling me I have X number of messages that I haven’t checked. Obviously the people at Facebook want me to get back into their program. If I ignore them, I will get another e-mail basically telling me to get back on Facebook because even more messages await. Wow!

I log onto a travel website to check out the cost of a hotel room. The next time I log onto the internet an advertisement appears promoting hotel rooms in the city I was looking at. Same thing when I check our ordering a product on Amazon. I finish my search and then Amazon reaches out to me to get me to buy the product.

It may be just me, but I get offended by this. It makes me less likely to use the internet to request information. As I am searching for information, “big brother” is researching me.

But a bigger deal to me is how we are so controlled by electronics and how we often use them as a security blanket in our day to day lives.

I think of how different a gathering of people would be if we had to leave our cell phones in a basket at the door. I think humankind could somehow make it through a meeting without an electronic device in their hands.

Much of what I am saying is generational. While us “old dogs” are learning new tricks, the younger generation does not know life without carrying a cell phone everywhere. I don’t report this as a negative, just a statement of reality.

My challenge to you today is to be conscious of the influence strangers have on you in the electronic world. When you respond to a communication you receive electronically, you are allowing a team of strangers that you will never meet to impact your life.

Whether it is a vibration on your wrist, a beep on your phone, or an advertisement on your internet, the communication to you is strategic. In many instances the message to you is designed to get you to buy a product or use a service. In many instances whatever the communication is will cause you to check out of what you are doing in the present and to change gears to respond to the communication.

Maybe we should schedule blocks of time when we just turn off our electronic devices and just live life? Unlikely… But recognize that either you will control the electronics in your life or they will control you.

Just a thought…

Rick Kraft is a motivational speaker, a syndicated columnist, a published author, and an attorney. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org.