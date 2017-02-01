U-Haul Services Now at Local Business

A locally-based auto sales company is adding a national vendor to its product list.

The U-Haul Company of South Carolina is now taking customers through WII Auto Sales. The new company is located inside the current auto sales lot at 2421 Hampton Street in Walterboro. The U-Haul service will offer trucks, trailers, towing equipment and in-store pickups services for boxes, according to a press release issued by the U-Haul company.

“I’m proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Colleton County,” said Kemp Shider, WII Auto Sales owner.

U-Haul national representatives announced the local business service addition via press releases on Sunday, January 29th.

“U-Haul and WII Auto Sales are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives,” he said.

According to Shider, “everyone U-Haul” truck that placed into the local community for service keeps an average of 19 Sport-Utility-Vehicles (SUV’s), personally-owned trucks, and pick-up trucks off of area roads. “Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air,” he said, in a written statement.

The new business is already taking customers, with U-Haul moving rentals available now Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can reserve a U-Haul vehicle or product by calling 843-542-9711 or by visiting the company’s Web site at https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Walterboro-SC-29488/029160/.

To celebrate the local business starting, Kemp is asking anyone who uses a U-Haul service to take a picture of him/herself in front of the U-Haul product and submit it to www.uhaulfamou.com. These pictures could be chosen for marketing purposes on the side of U-Haul vehicles, as stated in a press release.