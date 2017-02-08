Two Sign at CCHS National Letter of Intent

By Herb Bailey

Last week, sitting in front of their family, coaches, and teammates, Colleton County High School players George Crosby and Skye Brown made it known where they will play at the next level. “If God blesses me with a son and when they reach 18, I hope that he is half the young man as these two young men,” said CCHS Football Coach Neil Smith. “It is important to note that only two percent around the country get to continue their football career after high school.”

Skye Brown is going to play football next year in Kansas at Highland Community College.

“I feel real good today,” said Brown’s mother, Audrie Brown. “Skye made great strides to get to this moment and I am very proud of him. He will do well at the next level.”

George Crosby has signed on to play at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. George played in the Shrine Bowl at Wofford College and also was awarded the Golden Paw at CCHS. “We are so relieved at this moment. It was nerve-racking but we are very proud of him,” said Crosby’s father, Wayne Crosby. “It seems like yesterday he was in the yard playing football and I wonder where the 10 years went,” he said. “The past couple years he has really dedicated himself to his weightlifting and his education. The last couple of days I see he is humble and that shows he is appreciative.”

Crosby’s mother, Sandra Crosby said, “I am so emotional right now but I couldn’t be more proud of George.”