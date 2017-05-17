Two officers save kids’ lives in separate would-be tragedies

Two law enforcement officers in Colleton County are being praised for saving the lives of two separate children during the last week.

On May 13th, Lt. Thomas Herring, an officer with the Cottageville Police Department, stopped a Florida woman who was driving “at a high rate of speed” through the Town of Cottageville. The woman immediately told Herring that her child was “acting strangely” in the back seat, and that her child was complaining of something on his throat.

That officer rushed to the child, a toddler who was strapped into a car seat in the back of the vehicle. The car seat had wrapped around the child’s neck about four times. Herring used his handcuff key to remove the belt from around the child’s neck, as stated in an incident report provided by the Cottageville Police Department.

“Once he got the belt off of the child’s neck, the child was fine,” said Jeffery Cook, police chief for the Cottageville Police Department. Cook said Herring’s quick thinking saved the child’s life. He also said he is proud to have this officer representing the Cottageville department. “He lives here, and he is also our Public Information Officer,” Cook said of Herring. Herring has been with the Cottageville Police Department for about one year. However, he has been serving in law enforcement for about 15 years, according to Cook.

“I can’t recall every being in this situation before,” said Herring, when asked if this was the first time that he has saved a child during a routine traffic stop. “I am very grateful that everything worked out the way it did,” he said.