Two now in custody for triple murder

A second local person has been arrested and charged in connection with the recent triple homicide in Ruffin.

La Shay J. Aiken, 19, of Walterboro, was arrested on May 25th in Aiken County. She was brought back to Colleton County, where she was later arraigned on murder charges. She was apprehended by both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division, with assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Aiken is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder, one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of first-degree burglary.

Aiken is now the co-defendant and second person to be arrested in connection with the May 16th murder that killed three family members in Ruffin – Phillip Miller, age 46; Lori Miller, age 52; and Vincent Miller, age 13. In that same shooting, a 9-year-old girl was also shot. She was the sister of 13-year-old Vincent Miller.

The girl was transported from the crime scene to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she continues to recover.

The three deceased family members were found shot-to-death on the property, which is located on Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.

The first suspect to be arrested was Kenneth M. Chisolm, also a 19-year-old Walterboro resident. He has been charged with three counts of murder and one charge of attempted murder.

According to Lt. Tyger Benson, spokesman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken is an acquaintance of Chisolm’s. “After the shooting, she fled the area of Colleton County, where she was apprehended in a residence in Aiken County,” Benson said in a press release.

Aiken has since been denied bond. She will remain behind bars in the Colleton County Detention Center until her trial.

Chisolm was also denied bond.

More information on the murders is starting to be released. According to wording in an official arrest warrant served on Chisolm by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Chisolm received a phone call from Phillip Miller’s cell at about 4:30 p.m. on the day of the murder. Miller asked Chisolm to come to his house, according to an arrest warrant issued for Chisolm.

By 4:38 p.m., deputies had received the first 911-call alerting them of the shooting.

Until her arrest, Aiken lived at 203 Gerideau Street in Walterboro. Up until his arrest, Chisolm is listed as being a resident of Clover Hill Road in Walterboro.

The investigation is still active, and law enforcement agencies have not released a motive for the crime. The local sheriff’s office, however, has released information stating that marijuana was found inside the home, but they will not elaborate as to whether or not the crime was drug-related.