Two new leaders named to CCMS

Two more assistant principals have been named to Colleton County schools as part of leadership teams for the coming 2017-2018 school years.

Joseph Hollington has been named an assistant principal for Colleton County Middle School.

According to information released by officials with the Colleton County School District, Hollington has been an educator for 15 years. During that time, he was a teacher and an administrator. He has two bachelor’s degrees – a master’s degree that he earned from Winthrop University and Grand Canyon University and an educational specialist degree that he earned from Converse College.

A second assistant principal has been named to Colleton County Middle School. Tiffany Pearson will start as an assistant principal role at the school for the coming school year. She has been serving as a curriculum facilitator at the middle school. She has also been a teacher within the school district for 13 years.

Pearson holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and has a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University.

During a meeting last week, on June 8th, the Colleton County School Board voted to approve these staff recommendations, which were given to the board by Colleton County Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster.

PRTC sends two students on trip

This year, the Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative is sending two Colleton County area students on a trip to Washington, D.C.

The trip is paid through the Foundation for Rural Services. Emily Martin is a rising senior at Colleton Preparatory Academy. She is a part of the National Honor Society, the school’s student council and participates in chorus at CPA.

Matthew Crosby is the second of the two students chosen to go to Washington, D.C. Crosby recently graduated from Colleton County High School, where he participated in the Cougar’s National Honor Society, theatre and chorus.