Two killed in head-on crash

Two Colleton residents were killed in a recent car crash that closed a portion of Green Pond Highway for more than four hours while rescue crews responded.

Shirley Ferguson, 70, of Green Pond, and Andre Brown, 38, of Walterboro, both died at the scene of a Feb. 19th car crash. That crash is being investigated by S.C. Highway Patrol.

It was a head-on collision that occurred on Green Pond Highway, near Waters Court.

Both Ferguson and Brown were drivers of the two separate cars involved in the crash.

They were both pronounced dead at the crash site, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Harvey gave positive identifications on Monday after first notifying the victims’ families.

According to information provided by Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred after a Hyundai Sonata was headed north and went off of the right side of the road. The driver then lost control of the car and overcorrected, going into the southbound lane of Green Pond Highway. That vehicle then struck a Ford Taurus head-on, as stated by CCFR, the agency that responded to the scene with paramedics and firefighters.

The Ford Taurus was then pushed into a ditch that was filled with knee-deep water. One side of the car was also pinned against a tree.

Passengers in both of the vehicles were also critically injured in the crash.

The passengers were transported to area hospitals, including the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“Both occupants suffered multiple traumatic injuries and were trapped in the wreckage,” as stated on CCFR’s social media site.

In addition to multiple rescue vehicles, a medical helicopter was also originally called to the scene to transport the victims to a hospital. However, the helicopter could not fly due to poor weather conditions, according to CCFR.

While working to remove the victims from the cars, firefighter-paramedics used rescue tools to remove the driver’s side rear door of the car and remove one of the critically injured.

In all, this portion of the Green Pond Highway was closed to traffic for more than four hours while firefighters-paramedics worked to remove the injured passengers and to clear the wreckage from the road.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Marty Stallings was the Incident Commander of this scene. In all, eight CCFR vehicles responded to the crash.