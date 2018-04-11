Two dead from weekend shooting

A shooting that occurred during the weekend is still under investigation.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, 911-emergency dispatchers received a call at about 2:38 a.m. on Sunday, April 8th. The original call was for a vehicle accident. However, when a deputy responded, that officer found two gunshot victims inside the vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

As of press deadline, there are no arrests in this case, as it remains under investigation, said Benton. Anyone who has any information reference to this incident are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843)549-2211 or notify Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

In other Colleton County crime news:

Pills taken during burglary

Law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary that occurred on April 4th at a house located on Keegan Drive near Walterboro. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the homeowner and her boyfriend left the residence at about 10:30 a.m. The homeowner told officers that she is certain the doors were properly locked and secured, according to the report. When she and her boyfriend returned to the house about 30 minutes later, the front door had been pried open. The only items missing were prescription bottles of Percocet, Valium and an I-Pad, the report states. The incident is under investigation.

Teen threatened by group of students

The mother of a 13-year-old boy called for help last week when four men arrived at her house and threatened her 13-year-old son.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the mother said four suspects, who were later identified as students at Colleton County High School, came to her Lowcountry Highway house on four separate occasions. Each time, the suspects would knock at her door and wait for her son to answer. The dispute is over a girl, according to an incident report. Since the teen was not injured, the deputy said he could not charge the suspects with violating a crime, the report states. While the deputy was at the property, the victim began receiving threatening text messages from the suspects, who said they were planning to again come to his house. The responding deputy said he will notify the school’s School Resource Officer of the incident.

Miller wanted to failure to register as a sex offender

Convicted Colleton County sex offender Cedric L. Miller was ordered by a judge on Aug.22, 2017 to register as sex offender in South Carolina. The 36-year-old is from Walterboro. He was due in court and was supposed to be registered by Feb. 19 of 2018. However, as of last week, law enforcement officers said in an incident report that Miller has not yet registered as a sex offender.

Multiple attempts to reach him or to find him have also failed, as stated in an incident report. Miller is now wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Bomar wanted for failure to register as a sex offender

Schuyler T. Brown, 32, of Walterboro, was ordered to register as a convicted sex offender by the criminal court system on April 14, 2017. He then missed a scheduled court appearance on July 24, 2017. As of last week, deputies reported in a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report that they can’t locate him. He is now wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.