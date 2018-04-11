Twins sentenced in burglaries, gun theft

Twin brothers from Walterboro are charged with stealing about 85 guns during multiple burglaries that they committed in Colleton and Hampton counties.

The burglaries occurred in 2016. The brothers – Linzell Lamar Williams and Lindell Marlin Williams, age 20 – pleaded guilty last Tuesday while in General Sessions Court. Both men pleaded guilty to four separate counts of second-degree burglary. As a result, both men were sentenced to 15 years in prison. Circuit Court Judge Perry M. Buckner issued the sentences to the brothers in court on Tuesday.

“They are double trouble, and what the one does, the other does,” said Tameaka Legette, assistant solicitor for the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Legette tried the case. The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecutes all major crimes in a 5-county region, which includes Colleton County.

“Together, they broke into houses across Hampton and Colleton counties, terrorizing the community and its residents for far too long,” she said, in a written statement.

According to the solicitor’s office, the twins broke into several houses and stole electronics, money, guns, ammunition and gaming systems. They also stole at least 85 firearms from Hampton and Colleton county residences.

Three other co-defendants are also charged in connection with this case: Esser Lyndel Williams, Jr., Sean Eric Kirkland and Tyshawn Dywarall Frazier.

Each of men are facing pending burglary charges. “All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” states Erinn McGuire, spokeswoman for the solicitor’s office.

According to McGuire, the two brothers were the 300th and 301st defendants successfully prosecuted by the unit since its inception in 2008. “Legette is responsible for successfully prosecuting 56 of those defendants,” she said, in a written statement.