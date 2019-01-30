Tutoring Program

Hand-In-Hand Community Outreach will start their ” Aspire to Inspire” Tutoring Program on Monday, January 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the BZS Community Center, 375 Smyly Road, Ruffin. In the areas of Reading ,Math & ELA, for children ages 10 years old to 18 years old. The tutoring is FREE of charge. Transportation is NOT provided. Snacks & Drinks will be provided also, FREE of charge. Trained tutors will be on hand to help your children/students to improve upon their reading, math and ELA.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact , Sirena L. Memminger, Aspire to Inspire Tutoring Coordinator via email slam1969@lowcountry.com.

Also, those that would like to be apart of the Aspire to Inspire Tutoring Program, may fill out the attached application and return to the mailing address provided.

We are ” Working Together for a Change for the Better”.