Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus

By Charles Skinner

I grew up in the country. When I was a teenager the land behind our house was sold to a real estate company which developed and built houses on it. One day, while the drainage system was being installed, we kids decided that it would be an exciting thing to crawl through one of the smaller pipes. About half way through the pipe, as I began to feel the closure above, beneath, and surrounding me, I hollered out, I can’t do this!!!

We all hope for a life with everything going smooth. However, it isn’t always like that. Sickness comes, financial stress may be just a dime away, promises are broken, marriages have problems, children rebel. When these things come, and almost assuredly they will come, we’ll sometimes feel like I did in that pipe. We’ll feel trapped, no way out, and sometimes just feel like giving up all hope that things will ever get better. Maybe you’ll utter the words as I did, I can’t do this! I just can’t go on! There’s no use! Where is God when you need him!

A mother may feel down because her son had rebelled against her, angrily slamming the phone down on her, and left her to cry. Children can be thoughtless like that. What do you tell her? Things will be okay? It will all work out? She needs help, she needs to feel that there is someone greater than her who cares.

Jesus’ love is not limited. There is no boundary to his caring for you. He knows what you’re going through. Remember, he became flesh and can relate to our trials and tribulations. He is touched by the feelings of our infirmities. The whosoever of John 3:16 does not only apply to those whose lives are perfect, who have no problems, but to everyone. There is no greater love than the love of an almighty God, Psalm 34:18 tells us that The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.

Whatever Satan may throw your way. No matter what may have you feeling trapped, always remember, God is greater. He hears and answers prayers. How often we look for solutions somewhere else, but In the words of the old song, Have we trials and temptations? Is there trouble anywhere? We should never be discouraged, Take it to the Lord in prayer. Don’t neglect the peace we can only find in him.