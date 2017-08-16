Tune in for Cougar Football on Facebook Live

With the selling of the local radio station, many Colletonians were concerned that they would no longer be able to receive live feed during the Colleton County Cougar football games. Many tuned in each Friday night to hear local sports enthusiasts, Greg Pryor, Joey Ritter, and Cindy Crosby as they gave a play by play of all the action during Cougar football games. With the first Cougar football game kicking off Friday, August 18th, Pryor was more than excited to announce they have found a way to broadcast the games through a newly founded Facebook group called “Colleton County High School Football Live”. Pryor explained the commentators will be the same as he will be providing the play by play, Joey Ritter will be the color commentator, and Cindy Crosby will be hosting pre-game. Pryor said that once the radio station sold, he was really bummed about not being able to broadcast the games- and posted on his personal Facebook page about it when someone suggested they continue to broadcast the games through the new Facebook Live feature. After some research and talking with Ritter and Crosby, the page was set up and the community can officially tune in from any mobile device. “We did the scrimmage against Wando last Friday and it worked,” Pryor said, “We were just going to do it for home games but we had so many people ask to please do away games so we will do just like we did before.” The reason that Pryor said he felt so strongly about finding a way to continue the broadcast was that for many elderly and homebound community members, coming to the games was out of the question. “The community asked for it and so many people look forward to it on Friday nights and honestly a lot of people can’t go to the games,” Pryor said. As for the community, this page was set up as a way to support the Cougars whether you can come to the games or not. The games will be broadcasted as audio only so to tune in, log in to Facebook and type Colleton County High School Football Live in the search box. Click Join the group and Live feed will be broadcast during all CCHS Cougar Football games. “It is important to the kids playing football that people support them. If they can’t go to the games, then support them by listening,” Pryor said, “We will be giving updates on fundraisers and events. Supporting the kids is the big thing.”