Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit Features Local History

A traveling history exhibit sponsored by the national Smithsonian Institute is in St. George and showcases the shared and local histories of both Colleton and Dorchester counties.

“The Way We Worked” will be featured during an open house at the Dorchester County History Center on Saturday, January 28th. The county’s new history center is inside the county’s museum, located at 101 Ridge Street in St. George.

“Dorchester County used to be inside of present-day Colleton County. The counties were divided years ago. Our two county histories are tied together through families, who were the early settlers, and through historic events from colonial through current times, “said JoAnne Boone, a supporter and advocate of the traveling exhibit. Boone is also a historian on local history.

“Several Colleton descendants have family related to the Dorchester area,” she said.

According to Boone, the exhibit has many separate displays. One of the displays is sponsored by the Lord Anthony Ashley Cooper Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century. Several of the items loaned to this exhibit were done so by Colleton residents. Colletonians Dana and Bonita Cheney have also participated in this exhibit, and provided period attire. Additionally, Dana Cheney is considered a dance master of colonial dance, and he will participate in the exhibit as a dancer, according to Boone. Colleton resident Sue Tilden also provided the exhibit with a colonial table, candle and a bowl, said Boone.

“Dorchester is a sister county to Colleton, and the exhibits will be of interest to all,” she said. “We are fortunate to have this available to our area.”

Also featured during the January 28th showcase will be Cynthia Putnam, a Dorchester County author who has written several children’s books, as reported by The Eagle-Record Newspaper in St. George.

For more information on the showcase, or to visit it, contact Phyllis Hughes, director/coordinator of the project, at the Dorchester County History Center at 843-563-0053.