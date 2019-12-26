Town of Edisto Department Awards







The Town of Edisto Beach’s Fire Department and Police Department have announced their respective officers of the year for 2019.

Robert Griffin is the firefighter of the year for the Edisto Beach Fire Department.

Wendy Griffen is the Volunteer Firefighter of the year for that department.

Additionally, Daniel Seyle has been named Police of the Year for the Edisto Beach Police Department and EBPD Officer Ken Dasen was also recently recognized for reaching 20 years as a law enforcement officer. Dasen is the former police chief of the Walterboro Police Department.

All of these Edisto Beach officers and firemen were awarded at a holiday, year-end banquet, held last week at Edisto Beach Town Hall. The banquet was sponsored by Bi-Lo, Andrew Van Dort and Megan Mills, according to information provided by Edisto Beach officials.