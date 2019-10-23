Tout Your Town

The Colleton community held its Disabled Outfitters event this past weekend.

Colleton’s most recent unemployment rating is 3.4 percent.

Colleton is ranked 19th in the state for low unemployment rates.

The Colleton County School District has launched a Crisis Hotline for students who are being bullied.

Leaders from towns throughout Colleton County are working to support a proper census count in 2020.