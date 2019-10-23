Tough loss for the Cougars

The Colleton County High School Cougar Varsity Football team had a disappointing loss against Hilton Head Friday night, 7 to 28.

Colleton County High School Cougar Head Varsity Football Coach Coby Peeler said, “I told the kids that we’ve beaten Hilton Head the last two years because we were the more physical team upfront, on both sides of the ball. I didn’t see this tonight, and it’s something that was very disappointing. Since I arrived here, I have been extremely proud of the fact that we have come a long way in terms of our physicality, but I really felt, for the first time this season, for whatever reason, we lacked that tonight. This game is a lot simpler than we try to make it. Whoever blocks and tackles the best, wins 99.9% of the time. We will get that corrected, I assure you! I congratulate Hilton Head on playing a good game, but I believe had we been as physical tonight, as we have been previously, it may have been a much different outcome. Changes will be made to ensure we are both more physical and get more effort from the team we put on the field.”

The Cougars will be on the road Friday night to face Bluffton Sharks at 7:30 pm. Come out and support these young men as they look to bring home a win.