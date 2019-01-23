Tips to Lose Belly Fat in the New Year

Everyone has a little belly, fat even people who have a flat stomach and sculpted abs. It’s normal to have a little deep belly fat to provide cushioning around your organs. But too much belly fat can be a bad thing. It can lead to major health problems, like excessive bloating, heartburn, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and many other health conditions. When the average person gains weight, the body will begin to store fat in unusual places. For most people fat is stored in the stomach area, on full display for everyone to see. The unattractiveness of belly fat can also lower your self-esteem and reduce your confidence about personal body image.
The good news is that you don’t have to live with unwanted belly fat. Losing fat from your belly may seem difficult but it doesn’t have to be, there are several things you can do to get rid of that excess fat from around your middle. As a bonus you may also lose weight in other areas of your body and improve your overall health. Here are some tips to make it happen by change your eating habits and daily routine. Is you don’t see result after truing some of theses tips I suggest you consult your doctor for additional medial help.
Eat high-fiber foods everyday like beans, avocados, apple, sweet potatoes, broccoli, pears, carrots and sunflower seeds. Studies show that this type of fiber promotes weight loss by helping you feel full, so you naturally eat less. It may also decrease the number of calories your body absorbs.
Read ingredient labels carefully: Stay away from products that contain trans fats found in some margarines/spreads and other packaged foods. Trans fat can cause inflammation, heart disease, insulin resistance.
Avoid drinking too much alcohol: Studies link heavy alcohol consumption to increased risk of obesity and excess fat storage around the waist or belly area. You don’t have to give it up just cut back on how much you drink. No alcohol will give you faster results.
Avoid eating sugary foods and drinks: Excessive sugar like candy, sweets, fruit juices and soda are high in fructose which is a produce your body has trouble processing and gets turned into stomach fat.
Eat healthy carbs and high protein: Health carbs like whole grains, legumes or vegetables, avoid white bread, rice and pasta. Eat High protein foods like eggs, chicken, tuna or a protein shake or protein bars. These foods will help keep you full and shoving out body fat in the process.
Stop eating fast food: It’s filled with high calories and fat that sticks to your stomach and butt.
Get up and get moving: Start doing cardio exercise like walking, jogging, riding bike, aerobics or swimming. Lifting weights and strength training will also help tone muscles and burn fat up to 30mins after a workout. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrate, avoid cramping and to flush your system.
Cook with Coconut Oil: It is one of the healthiest fats you can eat and use for cooking to boost metabolism and decrease the amount of fat you store.
Track your food and exercise: Keeping a food diary and fitness journal can help you track and monitor your calorie intake and physical activity.
Get plenty of rest: Sleep is one of the most important part of your health for losing weight. Studies show that people who don’t get enough sleep tend to gain more weight, which may increase belly fat.